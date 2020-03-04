THEATER | 'On Stage with Josh' 

Lately there's been a deserved increase in praise of the artful skills that go into interpreting music and arts performances for the deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences. Rochester-based accessibility advocacy company Hands-In Entertainment, which trains and provides quality American Sign Language interpreters for performing arts and large entertainment events, will this week present a critically-acclaimed deaf performance duo at Kodak Center. Deaf Broadway actor Josh Castille and deaf director-producer Jules Dameron will present the one-man cabaret show "On Stage with Josh," in which Castille will perform an array of hit Broadway show tunes translated into ASL.

Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. Kodak Center, 200 West Ridge Road. Tickets $25. handsinentertainment.org.