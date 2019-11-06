THEATER | 'People of the Third Eye' 

Half a century ago RIT's National Theatre of the Deaf (NTID) unveiled its now-classic work, "My Third Eye," a collection of ensemble pieces that spotlighted the unique expressions of Deaf experiences and techniques of sign language play. This week, NTID will present a new work inspired by the first. "People of the Third Eye" is an assortment of ASL performance art and poetry that includes personal narratives, creative storytelling, and dramatic monologues, layered with film clips, live painting by guest artist Nancy Rourke (who has work in the Memorial Art Gallery's "De'VIA" exhibit), and dance numbers.

"People of the Third Eye" will be performed on Fridays, November 8 and 15, at 7:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Robert F. Panara Theatre, Lyndon Baines Johnson Hall, on the RIT campus. The performances 7:30 p.m. performances on November 8 and 16 and the 2 p.m. performance on November 17 will feature ASL with English voice interpretation; ASL-only performances are at 7:30 p.m. on November 15 and 16. Tickets are $12 for the general public; $10 for RIT faculty, staff, and alumni; and $5 for students, youth, and seniors. 475-4121 (voice); rittickets.com.