THEATER | ‘Pygmalion Once and Again!’ 

While the ongoing pandemic has our ability to see live theater still on hold for now, Classics Theatre of Rochester has joined the many other troupes and organizations who have made their presentations available to stream online. This month you can catch CTR’s “Pygmalion Once and Again!” which is actually two shows in one, and also a benefit for the Multi-use Community Cultural Center (The MuCCC). Local community theater greats James Landers and Roger Gans have directed two versions of the George Bernard Shaw classic, “Pygmalion,” which comes from the Greek myth about a sculptor who fell in love with one of his creations, who comes to life (and is the basis for the classic Hepburn flick “My Fair Lady”).
Proving that longing, desire, and love are valid at every age, “Pygmalion Once!” is produced with actors about the age Shaw would have selected for the play and is directed by Landers, while “Pygmalion Again!” is the same show using actors 10 to 20 years older than would normally be cast for the show, and is directed by Gans.
You can watch both pre-recorded productions through the MuCCC
website throughout the month of August. Tickets are $10, get you access to both shows, and money raised benefits The MuCCC.
