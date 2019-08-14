THEATER | Sankofa Theatre Festival 

This week MuCCC will once again be home to the annual Sankofa Theatre Festival, which is celebrating its 12th year. Produced by MMB Theatre 1 Project, the festival spotlights the original works of emerging and established African American playwrights and has grown from a one-day event to a multi-week schedule of readings, 10-minute plays, and full-length performances. Playwright Karen Cully of Irondequoit will be this year's featured playwright, and her "The Green Book Chronicles II: Welcome to the Lilly" will kick off Sankofa on Wednesday, August 21. The play focuses on closely held secrets within a Virginia family that could tear apart their long-held dream of opening a bed and breakfast in the Jim Crow-era South. An additional performance on Saturday, August 24 will include a talkback with the author and cast. A full festival pass is available for purchase, and events are planned daily.

Wednesday, August 21 through Saturday, August 31 at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Admission from August 21 to 24 is $16 in advance and $20 at the door; and from August 28 to 31 admission is $12 in advance and $18 at the door. An all-access pass is available for $45 until August 17. Tickets can be purchased at Mood Makers Books, Village Gate, 274 North Goodman Street, or online at muccc.org.