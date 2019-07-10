THEATER | 'Smudge Stick' 

Though its roots are in ancient sacred tradition, "smudging," or burning sage to clear negative energy or purify a space, is fairly pervasive in American culture. Taking the cleansing metaphor to the stage this week is Rochester-based, award-winning storyteller Almeta Whitis, who will present a multi-sensory performance titled "Smudge Stick: The Pungent Aroma of Truth." Whitis will spin a yarn to the audience through a combination of spoken word, movement, and mysticism, and ceremony. Directed by actor and director Gary Dewitt Marshall (Dark Blue Mondaze), the work deals with social myths that influence us as individuals, our cultures, and the world.

Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. $10-$15. muccc.org.