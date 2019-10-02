Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 02, 2019

THEATER | 'Stupid F***ing Bird' 

The College at Brockport's Department of Theatre and Music Studies will kick off its 2019-2020 theatrical season with "Stupid F***ing Bird" by Aaron Posner, a 2013 play "sort of adapted" from "The Seagull" by Anton Chekhov. Posner, who often writes from his own experiences, creates a story of family, friends, love, life, and death in what LA Weekly called "the most authentic, self-aware, playful... world-wise adaptation of Chekhov." Those unfamiliar with Chekhov's work will still be able to follow the plot as this play stands alone, and is set in modern times. Professor Frank Kuhn directs, and associate professor and local actress Davida Bloom is featured in the play as matriarch Emma.

Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 6, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, October 17, through Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m.; Tower Mainstage, The College at Brockport, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport. $17 general admission, $12 for seniors and SUNY staff, faculty, and alumni; and $9 for students. 395-2787; fineartstix.brockport.edu.

