THEATER | 'Stupid F***ing Bird' 

Back in October, The College at Brockport's Department of Theatre and Music kicked off its 2019-2020 theatrical season with "Stupid F***ing Bird" by Aaron Posner, a 2013 play based loosely on Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." Posner's critically-acclaimed play is set in modern times, and LA Weekly called it "the most authentic, self-aware, playful... world-wise adaptation of Chekhov." Provided info states that the show's themes include "life's age-old contradictions: Old vs. New. Old vs. Young. Truth vs. Fiction. Show-biz vs. Reality. Parents vs. Children. Life vs. Death. And, of course, all-caps LOVE. All the while learning about LIFE, how to remain connected, and the passage of time." Brockport's production has been chosen to represent the College at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (Region II). But before the show hits the road, local audiences have another chance to check it out, as the department will present the play once more in a free performance this coming week.

Monday, January 13, 2 p.m. Tower Mainstage, The College at Brockport, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport. Free. 395-2787; fineartstix.brockport.edu.