Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 08, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'Stupid F***ing Bird' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Back in October, The College at Brockport's Department of Theatre and Music kicked off its 2019-2020 theatrical season with "Stupid F***ing Bird" by Aaron Posner, a 2013 play based loosely on Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." Posner's critically-acclaimed play is set in modern times, and LA Weekly called it "the most authentic, self-aware, playful... world-wise adaptation of Chekhov." Provided info states that the show's themes include "life's age-old contradictions: Old vs. New. Old vs. Young. Truth vs. Fiction. Show-biz vs. Reality. Parents vs. Children. Life vs. Death. And, of course, all-caps LOVE. All the while learning about LIFE, how to remain connected, and the passage of time." Brockport's production has been chosen to represent the College at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (Region II). But before the show hits the road, local audiences have another chance to check it out, as the department will present the play once more in a free performance this coming week.

Monday, January 13, 2 p.m. Tower Mainstage, The College at Brockport, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport. Free. 395-2787; fineartstix.brockport.edu.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12 Mon
13 Tue
14
Winter Warmth Souper Bowl Benefit @ Cat Clay

Winter Warmth Souper Bowl Benefit @ Cat Clay

All proceeds go to Sanctuary House....

"Boss: The Black Experience in Business" @ Baobab Cultural Center

RPO: "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

Live film accompaniment....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

January 8-14, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The Rochester 10
CITY's annual look at 10 movers and shakers whose contributions make greater Rochester a better and more interesting place to live, work, and play. read more ... Will the real Jenny Girl please stand up?
More than 70 years after Genesee Brewery launched its iconic "Jenny" ad campaign, the identity of who portrayed Jenny is still challenged from time to time. read more ...

By Gino Fanelli

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.