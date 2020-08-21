Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
August 21, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

THEATER | ‘Sweat’ 

Though the performing arts still haven’t been given the O.K. to get back to live performances, whether indoors or outdoors, the show must go on — virtually. This week, JCC CenterStage presents a recent play by Lynne Nottage that explores how the bonds of friendship and family become strained when layoffs and picket lines threaten an already devastatingly poor factory town. Based on real interviews Nottage conducted with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat” tackles the pervasive issues of labor relations, drug addiction, and immigration. The cast will participate in post-show talkbacks following the two Sunday matinees.

“Sweat” will be presented online on Saturdays, August 22 and 29, at 8 p.m.; Sundays, August 23 and 30, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m. $20-$33. Register here.

