THEATER | 'The Niceties' 

Geva Theatre's latest production continues an ongoing commitment to both diverse subject matter and selected crew members. "The Niceties," by female playwright Eleanor Burgess, features a two-person, female cast and a female director, Nicole Watson. It focuses on a black activist student, Zoe, who challenges her white, baby boomer professor on a college paper grade. The conversation leads to heated discussions of race and privilege, even as Zoe tries to navigate how her own affluent background affects her future opportunities.

"The Niceties" will be presented every Tuesday through Sunday at various times through Sunday, November 17, at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased at gevatheatre.org.