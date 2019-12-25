THEATER | 'The Scavenger's Daughter' 

The Scavenger's Daughter is a play for our times—it weaves together the trials of a family struggling with one members' dementia and an engrossing murder mystery. Originally penned by Buffalo playwright Gary Earl Ross, this drama has been critically lauded throughout the decade and even made into a motion picture in Mumbai. The North Star Players, led by director David Shakes, are now in their second run of the production, and The MuCCC is an ideal venue for this intimate, small-cast drama.

Tuesday, January 7, through Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $18, $15 for students and seniors. Appropriate for ages 18+. muccc.org.