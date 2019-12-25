Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 25, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

THEATER | 'The Scavenger's Daughter' 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

The Scavenger's Daughter is a play for our times—it weaves together the trials of a family struggling with one members' dementia and an engrossing murder mystery. Originally penned by Buffalo playwright Gary Earl Ross, this drama has been critically lauded throughout the decade and even made into a motion picture in Mumbai. The North Star Players, led by director David Shakes, are now in their second run of the production, and The MuCCC is an ideal venue for this intimate, small-cast drama.

Tuesday, January 7, through Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $18, $15 for students and seniors. Appropriate for ages 18+. muccc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31

"Ali" (2001) @ Dryden Theatre

"Sweet Charity" (1969) @ Dryden Theatre

Ginger Minj: Super Spectacular Holiday Extravaganza @ Lyric Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 25- 7, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The Rochester 10
CITY's annual look at 10 movers and shakers whose contributions make greater Rochester a better and more interesting place to live, work, and play. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.