THEATER | 'The Taming' 

William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" has been reimagined many times in contemporary culture, from the 1948 Broadway Musical (and 1953 film adaptation) "Kiss Me Kate" to the 1999 film "10 Things I Hate About You" (which deftly addressed the story's problematic misogyny). Taking looser inspiration from the Bard's story is award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson's political satire, "The Taming," which will be performed at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) this week. Local theater company Aspie Works brought the play to Rochester as a staged reading in 2017, and this time will present it as a full production. "The Taming" follows three women: a Miss America pageant finalist with a mind to rewrite the Constitution, a right-wing senator's conservative aide, and a liberal blogger bent on protecting the endangered panda shrew.

Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, August 4, 2 p.m. The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. muccc.org.