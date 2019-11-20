THEATER | 'Twelfth Night' 

Gender-blending in the works of William Shakespeare is not new: even in his own lifetime, his female characters were played by men (mostly because acting wasn't a profession deemed suitable for women). In recent decades, so-called "Bard-bending" has gained popularity, seeing folks of all and no gender portraying the different characters on stage. And many of his plays are built for mixing things up, anyway, with all of the gender-flipping his characters do for various reasons. One of these works, "Twelfth Night" — a tale of shipwreck and shifting identities — will be performed starting this week at Brockport. After the disaster at sea, twin siblings Sebastian and Viola arrive on the isle of Illyria separately, and seize the opportunity to reinvent themselves. New York City-based trans Egyptian-American director Sharifa Elkady helms this production, which is presented by the Department of Theatre and Music Studies.

Friday and Saturday, November 22-23, and Thursday through Saturday, December 5-7, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 24, at 2 p.m. (matinee is ASL interpreted). Tower Fine Arts Center Mainstage Theatre, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for seniors, alumni, faculty and staff, and $9 for students. 395-2787; fineartstix.brockport.edu.