Think outside the (big) box (stores) with these Rochester-themed gifts 

Roc Holiday Village will hold its Mini Makers Market again this year.
It’s the 12th month, and the 11th hour for holiday shopping. If the idea of hitting the big commercial strips makes you break into a cold sweat, think smaller.
While you may not be able to avoid the big box stores altogether, local makers markets (and the year-round shops that carry locally handmade items) are great for finding unique gifts and jolting jollity into the stressful shopping season.
These markets, fairs, and shops are here for you in the final weeks.
MAKER MARKETS AND FAIRS
HOLIDAYS AT THE MARKET
Dec. 4 and 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dec. 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Rochester Public Market | cityofrochester.gov/holidaysatmarket
For more than 25 years, the Rochester Public Market has offered a festive spin on its food and non-food fare. Holiday-focused vendors will pack the market, offering decorations, wreaths, hand-crafted art, knickknacks, as well as seasonal treats and specialty foods. Who doesn’t love something edible as a gift?
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Yards, 50-52 Public Market Way | theyardsrochester.com
The Yards artist collective hosts two full weekends for local vendors to sell their handmade goods, which include jewelry and other adornments, home goods, all manner of artwork, consumables, and more. No two days will feature the same vendors, so repeat visits are basically mandatory.
VERY QUEER HANDMADE HOLIDAY SALE
Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hinterland Studios, 60 Browns Race | instagram.com/queer_handmade_rochester
What kinds of potential presents can you peruse at a “very queer” handmade market? Pretty much the same sorts of goods you’ll find at any other handmade craft fair. And shopping there comes with the bonus of supporting LGBTQ+ artists. Okay, there might also be more rainbow-colored goods than at other markets. But who doesn’t like rainbows? Hosted at a tattoo shop, this pop-up market features knit goods, pottery, jewelry, art, and more.
ROC HOLIDAY VILLAGE MINI MAKERS MARKET
Dec. 14, 4 to 9 p.m.,
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park | rocholidayvillage.com
The Roc Holiday Village returns to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park again this year, and features a one-night-only shopping event packed with goodies from local artisans. Browse custom art and home décor from Blake Ryan, alcohol ink paintings of flowers, sunbursts and the abstract by JCD FluidartWorks, hand-crafted, Rochester-centric wooden ornaments, earrings and keychains by May + Birch and even sensory busy boxes for kids by Mom Needs a Minute.
THEMATA (THE MARKET AT THE ARMORY)
Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
155 Culver Road | themata145.com
This “Last Minute Monday Market” is perfect for the holiday shopping procrastinator. Located conveniently inside the Culver Road Armory — which offers plenty of parking — the market features handmade art objects, clothing, accessories, gifts for pets, and more, as well as beer, wine, and the proximity of the shops at The Armory. This pop-up marks the last of the many markets held here, for 2022 anyway. Get a sense of what to expect by visiting the THEMATA’S Instagram account @themata145, where organizers post teasers of vendors’ goods leading up to each market pop-up.
SHOPS THAT CARRY HANDMADE ITEMS
LITTLE BUTTON CRAFTS
658 South Ave. | littlebuttoncraft.com
This little gem of a shop in the South Wedge showcases crafts and artwork — anything made by hand — exclusively made by local artists. Everything from photographs and paintings, to knitting and woodwork and much more. The goal is to showcase the breadth of talent in the Flower City and offer affordable artwork from unique makers.
CRAFT COMPANY NO. 6
785 University Ave. | craftcompany.com
Nestled in the Neighborhood of the Arts, this shop offers a variety of unique jewelry, gifts, and decorative accessories made both in the United States and Canada. Handmade earrings, paperweights, stoneware and plates, lamps, and more adorn the shelves.
PARKLEIGH
215 Park Ave. | parkleigh.com
A go-to for Rochester holiday shoppers for years, Parkleigh is known for its ornate and sometimes quirky and humorous gifts. In addition to traditional items like MacKenzie-Childs ornaments and home décor, and Michael Aram menorahs, there are also silly socks and gag gifts that are perfect stocking stuffers. Turn to its selection of Keuka Lake Coffee Roasters specialty blends for a Christmas morning pick-me-up.
THE CREATOR’S HANDS
1311 Mt. Hope Ave. | thecreatorshands.com
This shop boasts galleries full of art, jewelry, décor for inside the home as well as the garden, edible treats, spiritual items, and Rochester-themed goods, including the Rochester Ornaments series. The ornaments depict familiar sights that include High Falls, the Kodak Tower with Frontier Field, Eastman Theatre, and the Rochester skyline along the Genesee River.
