Thousands march through Rochester in anti-racism rally 

At one point, a police drone hovered over protesters, hundreds of whom looked skyward and flipped a middle finger at the device.







An 8 minute 46 second long moment of silence for George Floyd.



"Furthermore," the statement read in part, "media outlets who are posting names of people arrested and images of them are acting as an extension of the Police department. They should not be trusted and are actively participating in the violence against Black people."



The demonstration came on the heels of a

"No justice, no peace, fuck these racist ass police" @roccitynews pic.twitter.com/4ugF2Zz6Z8 — Gino Fanelli (@GinoFanelli) June 6, 2020 As the afternoon wore on, it seemed that every corner of the East End was hosting pocket demonstrations, in which people sat, or chanted, or spoke through a loudspeaker, listing their frustrations and demands.



At Park and Oxford, protesters sat in the street while organizers spoke. Roughly 20 minutes later they'd advanced to Park and Berkeley, sat in the street, and held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Diners seated at tables outside were mostly still and silent, diverting their attention from their food and drinks.



Rochester police cruisers followed behind the last of the marchers.



Earlier in the day at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, one of the staging areas, organizers took to the microphone with a list of demands that included pulling funding from police, dropping charges against the people arrested at the previous weekend's rally, and urging elected officials who have accepted political donations from police organizations to donate it to other causes.



