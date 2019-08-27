Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 27, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Three firms charged in connection with the Rochester schools modernization project 

By
The US Attorney's Office has filed charges against three businesses for allegedly defrauding the Rochester schools modernization program.

Journee Construction Inc., Bell Mechanical Contractors, and Kaplan Schmidt Electric were under investigation relating to the improper use of "pass through" minority contractors, according to a statement today from US Attorney James Kennedy, Western District of New York.

Kennedy's statement alleges that the three companies conspired with contractors between April 2013 and November 2013 and submitted required documents that "falsely and fraudulently represented that contractors hired for program projects had compiled with the Diversity Plan established for the program. "

"In truth and fact," the statement says, "the contractors did not comply, and did not intend to comply."

The government entered into an agreement with the defendants in which prosecution of the charges against them will be delayed if they comply with two major conditions: They must fully cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation and they must conduct all future business in compliance with all laws and regulations. 
click to enlarge East High School received renovations during previous stages of the facilities modernization effort. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • East High School received renovations during previous stages of the facilities modernization effort.

As part of the agreement, the three companies are also required to pay financial penalties: Journee Construction will pay $70,000; Bell Mechanical Contractors will pay $50,000; and Kaplan Schmidt Electric will pay $25,000.

The charges will be dismissed if the companies comply with all terms of their agreement.

The Rochester office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting the probe into the schools modernization project contractors.

The $1.2 billion schools modernization project — a construction project — is now in its third phase. The mammoth initiative, which began more than a decade ago, has fully renovated many city schools, including East Upper and Lower, School 58, School 16, and Monroe High School.  The state has reimbursed much of the cost of the project.

A key component of the project was providing job training and employment for minority contractors. Some of the firms were too small to meet all the requirements needed, so they became subcontractors for larger companies.

Kennedy's statement said that the charges against the companies means that they have only been accused of a crime, but they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
27 Wed
28 Thu
29 Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1 Mon
2

Tuesday Night Bike Rides @ Genesee Valley Park

Meet at GVP pool. 8.5-mile ride on paved trails: Genesee Riverway Trail...

Mike Kornrich @ Penfield Amphitheater

Summer Movie: "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" @ Central Library

Popcorn provided. Rated PG for families of all ages. For more information,...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

CITY U 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 21-27, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
PERSPECTIVES: Angelica Perez-Delgado
The new Ibero president on serving Rochester's Latinx community read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.