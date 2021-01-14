Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 14, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

Three Heads Brewing streams Brian MacDonald's Tom Petty tribute show 

Brian MacDonald.

PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Brian MacDonald.

It’s anyone’s guess when local music fans will be able to head over to Three Heads Brewing again for its monthly showcase of individual artists known as the Rochester Residency. But in the absence of live shows, the brewery has you covered with Residency Replay, in which you can revisit compelling performances from the series’ archives. On Sunday at 8 p.m., Three Heads will air Brian MacDonald’s tribute to Tom Petty from December 2018 on Facebook Live.


MacDonald is best known as the affable, feel-good frontman of Rochester Americana band The Honey Smugglers, but he temporarily set aside the original songs to play Petty’s triple-platinum album “Wildflowers” from 1994 in its entirety, with help from Three Heads’ “Wrecking Crew” as the backing band.

All donations — which can be directed to @Brian-MacDonald-45814 on Venmo and @bjmac6389 on PayPal — will go to the Beamer Hughes Foundation, which provides resources for children and adults with muscular dystrophy.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
