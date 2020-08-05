New art installation 'blooms' in acupuncture office 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

"BLOOM," a sound-and-light installation by Tom Montagliano.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

Rochester’s newest and ingenious interactive art installation is tucked away in a nondescript room of an acupuncture and holistic medicine practice in Penfield.In there sits an icosahedron — or 20-sided geometrical structure — consisting of 30 fluorescent tubes fused together by 3D-printed, five-pronged joint fitters. Imagine an oversized Dungeons and Dragons die that can comfortably house a person, and you’ve got the picture. Each tube contains 150 LEDs, for a total of 4,500 individual lights arranged in strips, coiled around wooden dowels inside the tubes, and diffused with parchment paper.Inside the die is a single chair, with a blanket as a makeshift headrest, and a set of headphones. To get to it, you duck through an opening in one of the die’s triangular faces and settle in.The room goes dark and silent; then “BLOOM” takes off.“BLOOM” is the brainchild of musician and engineer Tom Montagliano, whose spatial sound installations have been a fixture at Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival for several years.The multisensory experience of “BLOOM,” which combines ambient music composition and dynamic light design, is the first of his audiovisual installations created as a private, solitary experience.“I’m trying to straddle the line of a regular performance and an art installation,” Montagliano says.

Tom Montagliano's 'BLOOM': teaser preview from CITY Newspaper on Vimeo.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER

Tom Montagliano demonstrates the software he created with Tracy Scott for BLOOM's light design.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH

Dr. Aaron Olden sits inside "BLOOM" at MIndful Medicine Rochester.

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER