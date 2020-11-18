Town of Greece names Drew Forsythe new police chief 

click to enlarge

The town of Greece is getting a new police chief.Supervisor Bill Reilich says that the current chief, Patrick Phelan, who has held that job since 2014, will be retiring effective Dec. 31. Phelan has also been serving as the President of the NYS Association of Chiefs, and when he leaves the Greece police department, he will be named executive director of that association.The town board on Thursday approved the appointment of Drew Forsythe as the new Chief of Police. Forsythe is currently the deputy chief of operations and special services for the Greece Police Department.Prior to coming to Greece, Forsythe was the Monroe County Undersheriff. He was with that department from 1991 until 2017.Reilich thanked Phelan for having served the community with honor and said that Forsythe’s experience with strategic partnerships, tactical deployment and community relations will be valuable tools he will bring as the town’s next chief.