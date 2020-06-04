Track review: "U.G.L.Y." 

click to enlarge
Kopps
“U.G.L.Y”
Cultco Sound
koppsmusic.com
If you love the KOPPS song “Dumb,” then it’s pretty safe to say you’re gonna love the band's new single “U.G.L.Y.,”
a salty and salacious dance floor send-up from this sexified Rochester trio. As the band explains in the tune’s press release: “‘U.G.L.Y.’ is a song that pokes fun at manufactured beauty and celebrates personal ‘imperfections’ as a real part of having fun while being your truest self.”
The band has never skirted a lyrically profane tone, but radio edits are available for the faint of libido. I like the naughty version, personally. So will you.