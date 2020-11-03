Track review: 'When Shadows Fall' by Slightly Psychedelic 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

On its new single “When Shadows Fall,” Rochester alternative rock trio Slightly Psychedelic taps into an atmospheric vibe that is spooky, but not over the top. While the lyrics reference a haunted house, the subject matter could also be a smoke screen for fear itself.This track was recorded in a garage, using a reel-to-reel tape deck. “When Shadows Fall” was captured with this old-school technique and is anchored in a retro style; in general, Slightly Psychedelic’s catalog of original songs is Joycean, consisting of multiple genres expressing a coherent narrative.“When Shadows Fall” starts with an instantly catchy chorus, and frontman Robert Dagnolo’s vocal melody is decidedly smooth. His clean guitar tone and the upbeat arrangement recall a ’60s rock ‘n’ roll sound. Clocking in at less than two and a half minutes, the result is sugary pop with a dark twist.