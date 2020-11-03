Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 03, 2020 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Track review: 'When Shadows Fall' by Slightly Psychedelic 

By
click to enlarge novmusicreview_slightlypsychedelic.jpg
On its new single “When Shadows Fall,” Rochester alternative rock trio Slightly Psychedelic taps into an atmospheric vibe that is spooky, but not over the top. While the lyrics reference a haunted house, the subject matter could also be a smoke screen for fear itself.

This track was recorded in a garage, using a reel-to-reel tape deck. “When Shadows Fall” was captured with this old-school technique and is anchored in a retro style; in general, Slightly Psychedelic’s catalog of original songs is Joycean, consisting of multiple genres expressing a coherent narrative.

“When Shadows Fall” starts with an instantly catchy chorus, and frontman Robert Dagnolo’s vocal melody is decidedly smooth. His clean guitar tone and the upbeat arrangement recall a ’60s rock ‘n’ roll sound. Clocking in at less than two and a half minutes, the result is sugary pop with a dark twist.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
3 Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9
Live from Hochstein<br>Bach & Beyond with Natalie Spehar @ Livestream

Live from Hochstein
Bach & Beyond with Natalie Spehar @ Livestream

Recognized for her versatile skill set, Hochstein cello instructor Natalie Spehar has...
Eastman Philharmonia @ Eastman School of Music

Eastman Philharmonia @ Eastman School of Music

Brockport Symphony Orchestra: Folk Music Around the World @ Livestream

Brockport Symphony Orchestra: Folk Music Around the World @ Livestream

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this free virtual concert will feature all new...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News