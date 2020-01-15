Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 15, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

TRADITIONAL FOLK | Alyssa Rodriguez 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Rochester fiddle player Alyssa Rodriguez is comfortable playing in bands of various genres — whether it be the retro-jazz outfit Gregory Street Vagabonds or Irish rock band Sisters of Murphy. But Rodriguez seems most at home as a folk music specialist. While she is well-versed in Irish folk music, she's created her own local niche as a practitioner of the traditional Scandinavian folk style and the Swedish keyed fiddle, known as the nyckelharpa. The distinctive, reverberant sound that emanates from the instrument is worth hearing firsthand, and you'll have two opportunities to do so this week. Rodriguez's debut EP, "Chicory," will be released this spring.

Alyssa Rodriguez will play on Saturday, January 18, 9 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5. 397-7595. facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester; alyssarodriguezmusic.wixsite.com. Rodriguez will also give a nyckelharpa presentation on Monday, January 20, 7 p.m. hosted by the Rochester Guitar Club at Asbury Church's Red Room, 1010 East Avenue. Free for Rochester Guitar Club and Golden Link members, $5 for non-members. rochesterguitaclub.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
15 Thu
16 Fri
17 Sat
18 Sun
19 Mon
20 Tue
21

Advance Base, Sinai Vessel @ Small World Books

The Rita Collective @ 80W

Liza Bridgman, Adrianna Noone @ Abilene

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

January 15-21, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fifty years of Garth Fagan Dance: Music. Healing. Love.
At 80 years old, and 50 years after creating his namesake dance company, Garth Fagan reflects on the highs and lows of his life and career. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.