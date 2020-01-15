TRADITIONAL FOLK | Alyssa Rodriguez 

Rochester fiddle player Alyssa Rodriguez is comfortable playing in bands of various genres — whether it be the retro-jazz outfit Gregory Street Vagabonds or Irish rock band Sisters of Murphy. But Rodriguez seems most at home as a folk music specialist. While she is well-versed in Irish folk music, she's created her own local niche as a practitioner of the traditional Scandinavian folk style and the Swedish keyed fiddle, known as the nyckelharpa. The distinctive, reverberant sound that emanates from the instrument is worth hearing firsthand, and you'll have two opportunities to do so this week. Rodriguez's debut EP, "Chicory," will be released this spring.

Alyssa Rodriguez will play on Saturday, January 18, 9 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5. 397-7595. facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester; alyssarodriguezmusic.wixsite.com. Rodriguez will also give a nyckelharpa presentation on Monday, January 20, 7 p.m. hosted by the Rochester Guitar Club at Asbury Church's Red Room, 1010 East Avenue. Free for Rochester Guitar Club and Golden Link members, $5 for non-members. rochesterguitaclub.com.