Trevyan Rowe's death: the result of 'failures at every level,' officials say 

Rochester student Trevyan Rowe's death last year was the result of "systemic failures in school policies and procedures" – failures "at very level, from mental health and special education services to procedures to keep students safe at school."
That's the conclusion the state Education Department and attorney general's office laid out in a report
on the investigation of Rowe's death. The 14-year-old student rode the school bus to School 12 as usual on March 8 last year but instead of entering the building, walked away and was later found dead in the Genesee River. His absence wasn't noticed until he didn't arrive home after school that day.
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced their findings this morning. "During the course of the joint investigation," they said, "NYSED and AG staff reviewed hundreds of pages of policy documents and email correspondence, conducted site visits and interviewed approximately 50 staff members and members of Trevyan’s family."
Trevyan had serious mental health issues, Elia and James' press release says, and he received some services to help him. But the state's investigation found that "school safety and climate were compromised and policies at all levels were lacking and not consistently implemented," the officials said.
Among the investigation's findings:
- There are "serious questions as to whether adequate responses were taken to refer and provide mental health services to address Trevyan’s mental health issues, specifically his suicidal ideation and depression. The investigation found that there were potentially inadequate and delayed services for mental health treatment; an overly narrow application of behavioral intervention plans; and a consistent lack of documentation when behavior crises occur."
- "[T]here were initial delays in providing Trevyan with special education services upon his transfer to RCSD from a school in Texas; an emotional disturbance classification does not appear to have been adequately considered and documented at his Committee on Special Education (“CSE”) meetings; and misunderstandings of disability classifications in a chaotic school climate exacerbated the inability of RCSD to provide assistance to Trevyan through the special education process."
- The Rochester school district "employed overly permissive procedures that allowed school staff to submit their attendance records days, weeks, and sometimes even months after the class in question, and to freely make changes to those records even after submission without meaningful oversight; RCSD had an inadequate and untimely system for parental notification of unexcused absences; and school administrators failed to play any active or meaningful role in ensuring that attendance was taken in a timely and accurate manner."
- "RCSD employed insufficient procedures to ensure the safety of students during arrival and dismissal. Chronic staff turnover and the use of substitutes within the District, combined with inadequate creation and retention of student records, resulted in students falling between the cracks; RCSD either did not employ a centralized policy for creating or maintaining safety or emergency plans for individual students such as Trevyan, or has not adequately trained its staff on that centralized policy; the general building safety plan at School 12 was not sufficiently known to or understood by staff; and a chaotic school environment existed.
- "The arrival and dismissal procedures in place at School 12 prior to Trevyan’s disappearance were inadequate to account for the whereabouts of the approximately 900 students milling about at the beginning and end of the school day. Just as it impacted the provision of special education and mental health services at School 12, frequent staff turnover also played a role in the lack of school safety procedures.