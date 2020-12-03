Trio Ghidorah brings classical guitar music to Virtual Little Café's Friday concert 

Trio Ghidorah is (left to right) Bernardo Marcondes, Ken Luk, and Erik Gibelyou.
Chamber music concerts in Rochester have been virtually nonexistent these past few months, but that won’t stop Trio Ghidorah from performing a virtual concert on Friday as part of the Virtual Little Café series. Classical guitarists Erik Gibelyou, Ken Luk, and Bernardo Marcondes met as Eastman School of Music doctoral students, and after performing together at a 2018 benefit concert for refugees living in Rochester, formed Trio Ghidorah.
The use of three guitars makes for a lush and densely layered sound that brings out the harmonic and rhythmic intricacies of the music, and the trio’s sensitivity to one another’s playing is spot-on.The group’s forthcoming debut album, “Dances and Fantasies,” features original arrangements by beloved composers including Mozart, Stravinsky and contemporary composer Philip Glass, as well as works written specifically for three guitars, by living composers.