Trump bars key Planned Parenthood funding 

Anti-abortion protests are common near Rochester's Planned Parenthood facility.
In a move that will affect health care providers across the country, particularly Planned Parenthood, President Trump's administration today issued the final draft of a rule that would block federal Title X funding for family planning groups that provide abortion care or referrals.
Once the rule is officially published, it will go into effect 60 days later, although abortion rights groups are expected to fight it in court.
Social conservatives have opposed Title X funding and the new rule “is expected to redirect” money from institutions like Planned Parenthood to faith-based groups, according to the Washington Post.
Title X funding provides family planning and related health-care services — including cervical and breast cancer screenings — for low-income people, and it's an important revenue source for Planned Parenthood. This afternoon Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, the advocacy arm of New York's Planned Parenthood chapters, issued a statement opposing the rule.
“This puts health care at risk for 4 million patients” the statement said, “and keeps women from having information about their health options.”
Planned Parenthood serves 52 percent of the New York State patients whose care is funded through Title X, Empire State Acts said. Last year, 187 health-care centers receiving Title X funds served more than 310,000 New Yorkers, the organization said.