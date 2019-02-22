Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 22, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Trump bars key Planned Parenthood funding 

By
click to enlarge Anti-abortion protests are common near Rochester's Planned Parenthood facility. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Anti-abortion protests are common near Rochester's Planned Parenthood facility.
In a move that will affect health care providers across the country, particularly Planned Parenthood, President Trump's administration today issued the final draft of a rule that would block federal Title X funding for family planning groups that provide abortion care or referrals.

Once the rule is officially published, it will go into effect 60 days later,  although abortion rights groups are expected to fight it in court.

Social conservatives have opposed Title X funding and the new rule “is expected to redirect” money from institutions like Planned Parenthood to faith-based groups, according to the Washington Post.

Title X funding provides family planning and related health-care services — including cervical and breast cancer screenings — for low-income people, and it's an important revenue source for Planned Parenthood. This afternoon Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, the advocacy arm of New York's Planned Parenthood chapters, issued a statement opposing the rule.

“This puts health care at risk for 4 million patients” the statement said, “and keeps women from having information about their health options.”

Planned Parenthood serves 52 percent of the New York State patients whose care is funded through Title X, Empire State Acts said. Last year, 187 health-care centers receiving Title X funds served more than 310,000 New Yorkers, the organization said.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Speaking of Trump Family Planning Rule, Planned Parenthood

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26 Wed
27 Thu
28
Library LEGO Lab @ Penfield Public Library

Library LEGO Lab @ Penfield Public Library

For Ages 6-11. Do you love to build with LEGOs? Come join...

Winterfest @ Hampton Inn

Connect 4 Tournament @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Challenge your family & friends for prizes (and bragging rights)! Get 4-in-a-row...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Great discussion. Thank you, Mrs. Towler. But let me add another version of Leonard Cohen/s…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on February 21, 2019

  • Re: The F Word: Too much practice is bad for you

    • Amen!!!

    • Posted by Mike Scrivens
    • on February 21, 2019

  • Re: Feedback 2/20

    • I think the project is too small. There should be 3 or 4 stories of…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 20, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 20-26, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Yarms: a profile in musical curiosity
    If you’ve frequented the folk and singer-songwriter circuits in Rochester in the last 10 years, you’ve probably heard Ryan Yarmel play. Every Wednesday this month at Abilene Bar and Lounge, Yarmel is hosting a stylistically diverse concert series called the “Yarms February Frolic.” read more ...

    By Daniel J. Kushner

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.