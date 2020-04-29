Two jazz fest headliner acts rescheduled 

Following Monday’s news from the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival that it is shooting for an October 2 through 10 rescheduling of the event, the festival announced Tuesday that two of the shows slated for June at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre have confirmed new dates at the venue.
The alt-country trio Puss N Boots is now scheduled to perform October 3 at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.
The alt-country singer-songwriter trio of Puss N Boots, featuring Sasha Dobson, Norah Jones and Catherine Popper, will play 8 p.m. on October 3 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
The jazz-fusion band Spyro Gyra is rescheduled for 8 p.m. on October 4 at Eastman Theatre.
Festival co-producers John Nugent and Marc Iacona said in this week’s announcements that the rescheduling was dependent on government health and safety recommendations. That would include providing patrons with masks and hand sanitizer.
The four headliner shows that the jazz festival has not been able to reschedule are Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Wynonna and the Big Noise, Trombone Shorty, and Garth Fagan Dance with jazz pianist Monty Alexander.
Tickets purchased for the June dates for Puss N Boots and Spyro Gyra are valid for the new dates.
The festival will offer refunds for the canceled shows (minus service fees) beginning Friday. A second option is a credit toward a future festival headliner ticket, Club Pass or merchandise purchase in 2021 or 2022.
This week’s announcements do not include a refund for Club Passes. Instead, the festival says Club Passes credits will be made available for the festival in October, or subsequent festivals in 2021 or 2022.
No other acts or venues have been confirmed for the October rescheduling. Check rochesterjazz.com
for more information.
Jeff Spevak is WXXI's arts and life editor and reporter. He can be reached at jspevak@wxxi.org.
