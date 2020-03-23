Two RIT students test positive for coronavirus 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

RIT's MAGIC center building

Two students at the Rochester Institute of Technology have tested positive for COVID-19, the college reported today.The two students have been in isolation since taking the test — one of the students is on RIT’s campus and the other is off-campus in the Greater Rochester area. RIT spokesperson Ellen Rosen said a number of students who had been in contact with the pair are now in self-quarantine, but she did not know how many.“It does not appear either student acquired it here in Rochester,” Rosen said.RIT officials said they would not be releasing identifying information of the students.The school has been in contact with the Monroe County Department of Health regarding the cases, stated an e-mail RIT officials sent to staff and students. Like all other area colleges, RIT has closed its campus through the end of the semester and switched online learning and other alternatives for coursework.