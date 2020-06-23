Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 23, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

University of Rochester, city schools to continue partnership for three more years 

By
The state education department has approved a continued relationship between the University of Rochester and the Rochester City School District.

click to enlarge East High School. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • East High School.
The university has run East High School in partnership with the district for the last five years. The Rochester Board of Education, in a split vote, approved an extension a few months ago.

A statement from interim State Education Department Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said the school is still designated as “persistently struggling,” and there's much work to do. But Tahoe said she’s seen enough change over half a decade to opt in for more.

“When this partnership began in 2015, East High School was in imminent danger of closing after years of decline,” Tahoe said in the statement. "But we now see incremental progress in the East Upper and East Lower Schools, and that’s good news for students and families.

“Department staff have worked closely with University and District educators to establish school-wide systems and structures that promote continuous improvement and success for all students. Continuing this agreement will allow this team to build on that foundation.”

The state was on the verge of closing the school before the university got involved.

James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at jbrown@wxxi.org.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
23 Wed
24 Thu
25 Fri
26 Sat
27 Sun
28 Mon
29
Companion Planting @ Central Library

Companion Planting @ Central Library

Presented by Jarmila Haseler from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County....

ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition Virtual Town Hall @ Livestream

"Portrait of Jennie": The Rarest Cinematic Experience of All Time @ Dryden Theatre

"Portrait of Jennie": The Rarest Cinematic Experience of All Time @ Dryden Theatre

In place of the Nitrate Picture Show, Eastman Museum's Curator of Film...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.