University of Rochester, city schools to continue partnership for three more years 

The state education department has approved a continued relationship between the University of Rochester and the Rochester City School District.
click to enlarge
-
FILE PHOTO
-
East High School.
The university has run East High School in partnership with the district for the last five years
. The Rochester Board of Education, in a split vote, approved
an extension a few months ago.
A statement from interim State Education Department Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said the school is still designated as “persistently struggling
,” and there's much work to do. But Tahoe said she’s seen enough change
over half a decade to opt in for more.
“When this partnership began in 2015, East High School was in imminent danger of closing after years of decline,” Tahoe said in the statement. "But we now see incremental progress in the East Upper and East Lower Schools, and that’s good news for students and families.
“Department staff have worked closely with University and District educators to establish school-wide systems and structures that promote continuous improvement and success for all students. Continuing this agreement will allow this team to build on that foundation.”
The state was on the verge of closing the school before the university got involved.
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at jbrown@wxxi.org.
click image