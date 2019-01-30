Urban Action 1/30 

Symbiosis and climate change

ColorBrightonGreen.org will show the documentary film "Symbiotic Earth." The film explores the 1960's work of scientist Lynn Margulis and her theory that symbiosis – organisms living and working together – is the driver of evolution. Her view went against the prevailing scientific views of the time.

The film argues that extreme capitalism has led to climate change, and that creating a sustainable, more symbiotic lifestyle is the way to reverse it. Organic farmer and author Elizabeth Henderson will lead a discussion following the film: Tuesday, February 5, at the Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, and on Wednesday, February 6, at the Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Avenue. The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

The meaning of consent

The Rochester Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force will present a workshop titled "Getting Beyond the Basics," on the meaning of consent as it relates to sexual activity and everyday interactions with people, on Monday, February 4. Facilitators for the program will build on the experiences of the attendees and their interpretation of "consent." The workshop will be held at the Flying Squirrel Community Space, 285 Clarissa Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. Suggested donation: $5, but no one will be turned away.

Improving city schools

Location19.org, an organization of parents and residents of the city's southwest neighborhoods, will hold a public meeting on the Rochester school district's receivership schools on Wednesday, February 6. The meeting will examine what the State Education Department receivership schools are. And there will be a review of a draft improvement plan for School 16. If the school, which was recently remodeled, doesn't meet the state-required academic improvements, the SED could appoint an outside person or organization as a monitor.

The meeting will be held at School 16, 321 Post Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.