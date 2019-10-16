Urban Action 10/16 

Forums feature local candidates

Two candidates' forums for key local races are scheduled for October 16.

The Children's Agenda will host a forum for county executive and County Legislature candidates at the new Schottland Family YMCA, 2200 Jefferson Road in Pittsford, from 7 to 9 p.m. Candidates will be asked to discuss child care, child abuse and neglect, programs for pre-school children, and other services for children and youth.

The forum will be co-hosted by the United Way, the Monroe County Medical Society, the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Action for a Better Community, Catholic Family Center, TCA Interfaith Collaborative, ROC Acts, Parents Helping Parents, the Early Childhood Development Initiative Advocacy Committee, and the Greater Rochester After School Alliance Advocacy Committee.

Five community groups will hold a forum for South District City Council candidates at Monroe High School, 164 Alexander Street, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sponsoring the event: the League of Women Voters, NBN Sector 6, the South Wedge Planning Committee, the Swillburg Neighborhood Association, and the Upper Mt. Hope Neighborhood Association.

Church to hold peacemaking camp

Greece Baptist Church will host a Western New York Peace Mini-Camp on October 18 and 19 – a local version of the Global Baptist Peace Conference. The Greece event is open to anyone interested in peacemaking efforts.

The program will include keynote addresses by Angela Sims, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School's new president, and Ray Schellenger, a Mexico-US border peace activist and a consultant on immigrants and refugees. There'll also be workshops on race, immigration, support for families impacted by violence, and respite care for families with loved ones living with dementia.

The cost is $55 – "or what you can afford" – the sponsors say. Information: Marilyn Thrall, 585-6160; MarilynTatgbc@gmail.com. Registration deadline: October 16.