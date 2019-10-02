Urban Action 10/2 

Albright talk part of UR series

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will be speaking at the University of Rochester on Thursday, October 24. As a diplomat, Albright has been a senior-level advisor to US presidents and world leaders concerning some of the most important foriegn affairs issues of the last 30 years. In 1997, she became the first woman to be appointed as Secretary of State. Albright, who has long advocated for human rights, is currently a professor of diplomacy at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. She is also the author of "Facism: a Warning," among several other books. Her talk is part of the UR's "Difficult Conversations as a Catalyst for Change" lecture series and it is free and open to the public. The event will be held at the Strong Auditorium on the UR's River Campus, at 6 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations are required.rochester.edu/madeleinealbright.

Palestine focus of film fest

Rochester's Christians Witnessing for Palestine will hold the eighth annual Witness Palestine Film Festival from Monday, October 14, through Saturday, November 9. The festival will present five films that offer a variety of perspectives and that document the history of the physical and cultural dispossession of a people. The festival will end with a supper of Middle East food and a presentation by guest speaker Nadia Abuelezam. The Boston-based Palestinian-American is a research fellow at Harvard's School of Public Health and she is the founder of Palestinians Podcast, which she shares Palestinians personal stories as a way to give them a voice and humanize common themes in the Palestinian narrative. For a complete schedule of films, locations, and showtimes: wistnesspalestinerochester.org.