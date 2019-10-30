Urban Action 10/30 

City giving update on Torres Park

The City of Rochester's Department of Recreation and Youth Services will hold a community meeting and update on Don Samuel Torres Park. on Monday, November 4, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 915 North Clinton Avenue. The city plans to renovate the park. Information: (585) 428-6157; Coralis.Rivera-Laboy@cityofrochester.gov.

Venezuela is topic of lecture

Rochester Committee on Latin America (ROCLA) is holding the first of a series on talks on Venezula at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. Steve Ellner, a professor who teaches economic history and political science at the Universidad de Oriente in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, will will present "Trump's War on Venezuela: Is there any rationale for it?" at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. He'll discuss the impact of American, Canadian, and European sanctions on Venezuela and provide perspective on the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

Ellner has a Ph.D. in Latin American history from the University of New Mexico and has taught at Duke University, Georgetown University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, and Tulane University.

Get trained on climate action

Rochester People's Climate Coalition will hold a Climate Action Training Day on Saturday, November 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rochester Museum and Science Center's Eisenhart Auditorium, 657 East Avenue. The event is designed for "climate solutions advocates" from novices to the experienced. Sessions and topics will include climate science; climate activism history, tools, and tactics; climate justice; climate communications; campaign strategy development; and engaging public officials and media. From 10 a.m. to noon there will be an intensive session for people who are active in and have experience with the climate movement. A $30 donation is requested. Information and registration: rocpcc.org/2019traning.