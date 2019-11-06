Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 06, 2019 News & Opinion » Urban Action

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Urban Action 11/06 

click to enlarge urban_action1-1.jpg
This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

The church and the LGBTQ+ community

Father James Martin will present a talk, "Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church Can Show Welcome and Respect to the LGBTQ+ Community," at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Callahan Theater in the Nazareth College Arts Center. Martin is speaking as part of the college's Shannon Lecture Series.

Martin is a New York Times best-sellng author and frequent media commentator. He's the editor-at-large of America magazine, a member of the Vatican's Secretariat for Communication, and Stephen Colbert's official chaplain.

"Building a Bridge" is the title of Martin's latest book and in it, he calls on LGBTQ+ Catholics and church leaders to enter into dialogue and build a "relationship of respect, compassion, and sensitivity."

Climate group holds meeting

Citizens Climate Lobby will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua, 3024 Cooley Road, Canandaigua. The meeting is open to anyone concerned about the climate crisis who wants to do something about it.

Citizens Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization that's focused on national policies to address the climate crisis. In particular, it advocates for the establishment of a nationwide carbon fee and dividend system.

Information: contact Ellie Syverud at ellie7349@gmail.com or (585) 313-9689.

Tags:

More Urban Action »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Urban Action

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

2019 State of Rochester's Economy @ Holiday Inn Downtown

Freeing Your Voice @ Baptist Temple

Freeing Your Voice @ Baptist Temple

"The Beaches of Agnès" (2008) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
November 6-12, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Kings of the mountain
Rochester rock trio King Buffalo plays the heavy and finds success abroad. read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.