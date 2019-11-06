Urban Action 11/06 

The church and the LGBTQ+ community

Father James Martin will present a talk, "Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church Can Show Welcome and Respect to the LGBTQ+ Community," at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Callahan Theater in the Nazareth College Arts Center. Martin is speaking as part of the college's Shannon Lecture Series.

Martin is a New York Times best-sellng author and frequent media commentator. He's the editor-at-large of America magazine, a member of the Vatican's Secretariat for Communication, and Stephen Colbert's official chaplain.

"Building a Bridge" is the title of Martin's latest book and in it, he calls on LGBTQ+ Catholics and church leaders to enter into dialogue and build a "relationship of respect, compassion, and sensitivity."

Climate group holds meeting

Citizens Climate Lobby will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua, 3024 Cooley Road, Canandaigua. The meeting is open to anyone concerned about the climate crisis who wants to do something about it.

Citizens Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization that's focused on national policies to address the climate crisis. In particular, it advocates for the establishment of a nationwide carbon fee and dividend system.

Information: contact Ellie Syverud at ellie7349@gmail.com or (585) 313-9689.