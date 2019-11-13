Urban Action 11/13 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Gun law is

seminar topic

The Monroe County Bar Association will hold a continuing legal education presentation about New York's "Red Flag" law — also known as the extreme risk protection order law — on November 15.

The continuing legal education program runs from 12:15 to 2p.m. in the Bar Association's Rubin Center for Education, 5th Floor, 1 West Main Street. There are varying registration fees and attorneys can earn professional practice credits. Information: mcba.org, (585) 546-1817.

The Red Flag law prevents people who show signs that they might be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing a firearm. It'll test the collective ability of courts, lawyers, school officials, families, and friends of determining when people pose a risk.

The attorneys and other experts on the panel will talk about the law's implications for police, school districts, and courts. They'll also discuss mental health and behavioral threat assessment techniques and science, changes in orders of protection, implications for pistol permit holders and those seeking renewals, and other topics.

How architects

shaped Rochester

The Landmark Society of Western New York's Young Urban Preservationists are will present a talk on local architects, and their buildings, that shaped the City of Rochester. It will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at landmarksociety.org.

The presentation will discuss the designers responsible for City Hall, the Liberty Pole, some houses, and other structures. It'll touch on well-known architects such as Claude Bragdon as well as lesser known figures like Olga Valvano and Rochester's first African American architect, Thomas Boyde.

The presentation is open to the public and continuing education credits will be available for architects through AIA Rochester.

The Young Urban Preservationists describe themselves as a "group of youngish folks interested in preservation and community revitalization."