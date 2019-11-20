Urban Action 11/20 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Council seeks

PAB applicants

Rochester City Council has started accepting resumes from people who want to serve on the newly-created Police Accountability Board.

The volunteer board will be made up of nine city residents. City Council appoints four members, as does the the Police Accountability Board Alliance, and the mayor appoints one. Council has to confirm the mayor's and alliance's appointees.

The positions are unpaid and will require training. The board will meet as needed based on caseload.

Members of the board and their immediate family cannot be current or former members of the Rochester Police Department. Nor can they be attorneys who have represented any party in a police misconduct lawsuit regarding the Rochester Police Department, the Locust Club police union, or the police chief.

Anyone interested in applying to serve on the Police Accountability Board can send a resume and cover letter — including current address and how long you've lived in the city — to PAB.Application@cityofrochester.gov or to the following address:

Office of the City Council

30 Church St., Room 301A

Rochester, NY 14614

Council staff will also forward resumes and cover letters to the mayor and the Police Accountability Board Alliance.

Housing voucher

wait list to open

The Rochester Housing Authority will open the waiting list for its Housing Voucher Choice Program, better known as Section 8, to new applications from December 9 through December 22.

Applications can only be submitted through the Housing Authority's website, rochesterhousing.org. If you can't access the website, you can get assistance from partner agencies by calling (585) 697-6206 or e-mailing waitinglist@rochesterhousing.org.

Eligible families cannot have incomes that exceed 50 percent of the median income for the Rochester area. The Housing Authority determines whether a family is eligible for Section 8 assistance.