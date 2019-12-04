Urban Action 12/4 

Climate disaster focus of talk

Extinction Rebellion Rochester will present "Heading for Extinction (and what to do about it)," a public talk on the global climate crisis, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. The program will take place at the Rochester Zen Center, 5 Arnold Park.

Ward and Maria Ogden from Extinction Rebellion's Southern Vermont chapter will be the featured speakers. They'll share the latest climate science and talk about where our planet is heading. They'll also discuss some of the current psychology around climate change and offer solutions through the study of social movements.

Extinction Rebellion focuses on a series of climate-related demands. It calls on the U.S. government to "tell the truth about the climate and wider ecological emergency" as well as to enact policies and laws that would cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2025.

The organization has several other demands, which includes a call for a just transition of the economy that prioritizes the most vulnerable people and indigenous sovereignty.

Alternative Fair this weekend

Metro Justice will hold its 37th annual Alternative Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 6, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, December 7. The fair will be held at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 South Winton Road.

The event is meant to help people shop with a conscience, according to Metro Justice. It'll feature thousands of unique fair-trade, earth-friendly, and locally produced goods. There will be pottery, textiles, jewelry, fine art, toys, games, ornaments, personal products, and more.

This year, the fair will include an expanded area of informational booths from local activist and advocacy groups.

There's a suggested $3 entry fee for the fair and free care for children under 8. The building is wheelchair accessible.

Information: metrojustice.org/alternative_fair19.