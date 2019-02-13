Urban Action 2/13 

Discussing racism with young readers

The Rochester Public Library Monroe Branch and the Monroe Family YMCA will present "Monroe Reads to End Racism" on Saturday, February 16. Attendees will discuss Angie Thomas's young-adult novel, "The Hate U Give," about a teenage African-American girl who becomes an activist after a police officer shoots a young black man.

Thomas was inspired to write the story after reading about a white police officer shooting an unarmed 22-year-old black man who was waiting for a train in Oakland, California. The event will be held at the Monroe Y, 797 Monroe Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m. Snacks and copies of the book will be available.

RIT hosting environmentalist

RIT's English Department will host a reading by poet and essayist Mary A. Hood on Wednesday, February 20. Hood, professor emerita of microbiology at University of West Florida, has published more than 60 scientific articles on microbial ecology, conservation, and the environment. Her books include "The Strangler Fig and other Tales: Field Notes of a Conservationist" and "Sanctuaries: Parks, Reserves, and Places of Refuge in the World." The event will be held at the Campus Center 2050 in the Reading Room, at 5 p.m.

Building affordable homes

Downtown Presbyterian Church will present "A New Home – A New Beginning" on Sunday, February 17. As part of its Sunday Forums program, Matthew Flanigan, executive director of Flower City Habitat for Humanity will talk about the company's future plans for building more affordable homes in Rochester. Kiesha Betts, who will soon be a Habitat homeowner, will talk about her personal experience and what the program means to her.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 9:50 a.m.