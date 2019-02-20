Urban Action 2/20 

Forum planned on police accountability

City Council will hold its last public forum concerning its legislation to establish a Police Accountability Board on Thursday, February 21. If it passes, the legislation would mean a major change in police oversight.

Right now, the Police Department's Professional Standards Section investigates civilian complaints about misconduct by a police officer, and the police chief decides on punishment. City Council's legislation calls for a nine-person board that would have investigative authority about complaints involving officers, and the board would determine punishment.

The forum will be held in the City Hall atrium, 30 Church Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Rethinking community housing

The Community Design Center of Rochester will present "Strategies for Health and Equity in Housing," a lecture by Nikolaus Philipsen, on Wednesday, February 27.

The president of ArchPlan, an architecture and design firm based in Baltimore, Philipsen has spent much of his career working on community housing, and he currently serves on Maryland's Social Determinants of Health Task Force. The CDC event will be held at Gleason Works, 1000 University Avenue, at 7 p.m. Registration: 271-0520.

Students protest segregation

The Little Theatre will show "'63 Boycott" on Wednesday, February 27, a film examining one of the largest civil rights demonstrations of its time.

On October 22, 1963, more than 250,000 students boycotted the Chicago Public Schools system in a protest against racial segregation. The students called on Superintendent Benjamin Willis to resign after he had trailers installed on school playgrounds and parking lots to house students in overcrowded black schools instead of allowing the students to enroll in nearby white schools.

The film's showing is part of the Little's Black Cinema Series. It'll be screened at 6:30 p.m., free of charge, and will be followed by a discussion. The Little is located at 240 East Avenue.