Urban Action 2/6 

Confessions and truth

The University of Rochester Humanities Center will present "Extracted Evidence: False Confession and Testimonial Injustice," a lecture by Jennifer Lackey, on Thursday, February 7. Lackey is professor of philosophy at Northwestern University and has studied punishment and false confessions. False confessions aren't rare, according to the Innocence Project, and they stop further investigation into the truth. Lackey will speak at the UR's Rush Rhees Library, at 5 p.m.

Attica inmates tell their story

The activist group Enough is Enough will present the documentary film "Attica" on Saturday, February 9. The film tells the story of the 1971 prisoner uprising and is presented from the point of view of the prisoners. Protesting overcrowding and other conditions, inmates held 35 guards hostage. State law enforcement officers' attempt to regain control of the prison resulted in the death of 43 inmates and guards in the process. The film will be shown at Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street, at 2 p.m. Tickets:$5.

Stigmatizing migrants

The Rochester Committee on Latin America will present "A Perspective on the Migrant Caravan: Religion, Civil Society, and the Politics of Naming," on Wednesday, February 8. Martha Balaguera, assistant professor of political science at University of Toronto-Mississauga, will discuss the politics of stigmatizing migrant movements and displacement, as well as the history of migrants crossing the southern Mexico border to come to the US. The event will be held at Downtown Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 7 p.m.

Saving a building in Maplewood

The Landmark Society's Young Urban Preservationists are asking preservation-minded members of the public to celebrate Valentine's Day by "heart bombing" a building needing preservation on Saturday, February 9. Participants can take Valentine decorations to show their appreciation for the Driving Park Hotel located at 298 Selye Terrace in the Maplewood neighborhood. Built in 1874, it's the last remaining structure from the Driving Park Racetrack. The event will begin at Maplewood Library, 1111 Dewey Avenue, at 12:30 p.m., with a talk about the history of the hotel, followed by a walk to the building for the "heart bombing."