March 13, 2019 News & Opinion » Urban Action

Urban Action 3/13 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.)

A focus on

suffrage leaders

In recognition of Women's History Month, Rochester NOW will present "Frenemies for Suffrage: Stanton, Gage, Anthony" on Friday, March 18. Mary Corey, SUNY emeritus professor of history, will explore the 40-year working relationship between Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Susan B. Anthony. The event will be held at Five Star Bank's Flower City Community Room, 385 Westfall Road, at 7 p.m.

Warren plans

budget talk

Mayor Lovely Warren will hold a community input session at City Hall on Wednesday, March 13, concerning the city's 2019-2020 budget. Warren is seeking the community's feedback on the city's programs and services as she prepares to close a $38 million gap.

The event will be held in the City Hall atrium, 30 Church Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. People who can't attend can still provide comments online at www.cityofrochester.gov/budget, until Sunday, March 31.

Creating

affordable

housing

The Community Design Center of Rochester will host a panel discussion on the topic "How Do We House Our Most Vulnerable Populations?" on Wednesday, March 13. The panelists: City Council candidate Mary Lupien; Nicholas Coulter, co-founder of Person Centered Housing Options, and Joe DiFiore, youth and family engagement specialist at Common Ground Health. DiFiore and Lupien are also members of Little Flower Community, an affordable-housing group. The event will be held at CDCR, 1115 East Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

