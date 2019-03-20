Urban Action 3/20 

Nature, water, and cities

The Community Design Center Rochester will present "Drawn to Water: Design Stories of City and River," a talk by Richard Newton, on Wednesday, March 27.

Newton is a partner with Philadelphia-based OLIN, which specializes in landscapes and urban designs. Newton's recent projects include the Syracuse Connective Corridor, the City Dock Master Plan in Alexandria, and the restoration of Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore. He'll be speaking at Gleason Works, 1000 University Avenue, at 7 p.m. Registration recommended: www.rrcdc.org. Suggested donation: $10.

Actions to stop climate change

The League of Women Voters will present "Climate Change: Paths for Solutions," on Monday, March 25. Susan Hughes-Smith, adjunct professor of environmental health, at the College at Brockport and co-founder of the Rochester People's Climate Coalition will be joined by Barbara Grosh, a member of Mothers Out Front, to talk about legislation that would help mitigate the effects of global warming.

Hughes-Smith and Grosh will also talk about Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, which would provide a tax incentive for commercial property owners to make environmental improvements. The event will be held at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Avenue, at 7 p.m.

'American War' author coming

Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present a reading by Omar El Akkad, author of "American War," on Wednesday, March 27, in conjunction with Writers and Books' Rochester Reads 2019 event.

El Akkad is a journalist who has reported on the war in Afghanistan, the military trials in Guantanamo Bay, and the Arab Spring in Egypt. He'll read from "American War," his dystopian novel about a second US civil war, at the Central Library's Kate Gleason Auditorium, 115 South Avenue, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Event focuses on downtown

The Center City Community Coalition and Rochester Young Professionals will host a "Meet Your City Council" event on Wednesday, March 20, to discuss issues of concern to the growing number of downtown residents.

The event will be held in the Temple Building, 50 Liberty Pole Way, at 5 p.m.

Community Design Center Rochester | OLIN | Rochester and climate change | Writers and Books "Rochester Reads" | Omar El Akkad | Center City Community Coalition | Rochester Young Professionals