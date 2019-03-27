Urban Action 3/27 

Cornel West speaks at RIT

Rochester Institute of Technology will present "How to Agree to Disagree," a talk by political philosophers Cornel West and Robert George on Friday, April 5.

West, a well-known progressive and author, is professor of public philosophy at Harvard University and George is a conservative legal scholar at Princeton. The two will discuss how, in a time of intense partisanship, common ground and diversity of thought is still possible.

The event will be held at RIT's Gordon Field House, at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested: http://alumni.rit.edu and go to "RIT Events."

Trump and Venezuela

The Rochester Committee on Latin America will present "Venezuela, US Intervention: The Monroe Doctrine Rebooted," on Wednesday, April 3. Dan Kovalik, senior associate general counsel of the United Steelworkers, is a human rights advocate.

He has worked on cases involving abuse by major US companies working in Columbia, and he is the recipient of the Project Censored Award. His talk on Venezuela comes at a period when the Trump administration has said that intervention in that country is an option.

The event will be held at Downtown Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 7 p.m.

State ed holding forum

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, Deputy Commissioner Jhone Ebert, and Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino will hold a community forum with representatives from the Take It Down Planning Committee, Faith Community Alliance, and the Movement for Anti-Rasicst Ministry and Action Coalition on Saturday, March 30.

This is one of several meetings Elia has held in Rochester concerning the future of the Rochester City School District. The event will be held at Central Church of Christ, 101 South Plymouth Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Book club tackles racism

The Moving Beyond Racism Book Group will discuss "Underground Railroad," a novel by Colson Whitehead, on Monday, April 1. The story follows Cora, a slave who decides to leave the Georgia plantation that held her and sets off on the Underground Railway in the hope of finding freedom. She is captured and is being returned to the plantation, but escapes and eventually finds her way north to a farm in Indiana owned by a freed slave.

Whitehead's novel won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. The event will be held at Barnes and Noble, Pittsford Plaza, at 7 p.m.