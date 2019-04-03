Urban Action 4/3 

CRCDS plans to be shown

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Sector 6 will hold a presentation on Monday, April 8, by developer Angelo Ingrassia concerning his plans for the former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School Campus.

Reuse of the site's landmark buildings, a proposal for two new buildings, and plans for the south lawn along Highland Avenue will be discussed. Earlier this year, Ingrassia announced that he had partnered with Flaum Management to redevelop the property. The event will be held at the Olmsted Lodge, 171 Reservoir Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.

Johnson leading King service

United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York and the Greater Rochester Community of Churches will host a celebration of Martin Luther King's life on Sunday, April 7.

The theme, "Where Do We Go From Here?," is drawn from the title of the last book written by Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated April 4, 1968. Former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson will be the guest speaker. The event will be held at the Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center Church, 923 Portland Avenue, at 4 p.m. Information: 454-0077.

RCSD holding budget review

The Rochester school board is beginning its deliberations on the administration's proposed budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

Interim Superintendent Daniel Lowengard presented a $925 million budget to the board late last month, recommending significant cuts in spending that could lead to job cuts, including teachers.

The board's meetings on the budget will be held on Thursday, April 4; Tuesday, April 16; and Tuesday, April 23, all at 5:30 p.m. at the district's central office, 131 West Broad Street. The meetings are open to the public. The board will vote on the budget on Tuesday, May 7, and it goes to City Council for a vote on Tuesday, June 18.