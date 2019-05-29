Urban Action 5/29 

Transit plan needs input from public

Officials of the Genesee Transportation Council are seeking public feedback on their draft five-year transportation plan for the Genesee-Finger Lakes region. The plan outlines the recommended federal spending for highway, public transit, bicycle, pedestrian, and other surface transportation projects.

A total of $550 million has been allocated for the maintenance of continuing projects and the launch of new projects aimed at improving safety and efficiency of overall transportation. Also open for feedback is the Air Quality Conformity Statement, which helps ensure that all plans are in line with federal air quality standards. Both documents can be found on the Council website, www.gtcmpo.org.

Public input meetings will be held at:

• Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Gates, on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

• The Regional Transit Service board room, 1372 East Main Street, Rochester, on Thursday, May 30, at 2 and 6 p.m.

Talking about race

The Moving Beyond Racism book group will discuss "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" by Robin DiAngelo on Monday, June 3.

DiAngelo unpacks the lifelong conditioning that makes many white people unwilling to talk about issues of race and racism. She also outlines how discomfort with race, and the attitude of "color blindness," serve to preserve racist structures. DiAngelo proposes ways for white people to confront racism's systemic nature and discusses their gains from it.

The discussion will be held at Barnes and Noble, Pittsford Plaza, at 7 p.m.