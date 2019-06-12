Urban Action 6/12 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.)

Rochester's innovation economy

The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation and Greater Rochester Enterprise will present "Growing the Innovation Economy: Tapping Talent and Place to Ignite Rochester" on Tuesday, June 18. Panelists will discuss what makes Rochester attractive to startups and what makes the region a potential next-generation tech hub. Panelists include David Munson, president of Rochester Institute of Technology; Matt Hurlbutt, CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise; Jason Arena; CEO of Workinman; Mark Oney, senior vice president, Employee Channel. Theresa Mazzullo, CEO of Excell Partners, will moderate. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn, 70 State Street, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for RDDC members and $50 for non-members. To register, call (585) 546-6920 or email rddc@rddc.org. Registration deadline is Friday, June 14.

City Council Candidates Forum

The League of Women Voters' Rochester Metropolitan Area chapter and its co-sponsors will host an open forum with all East District city council candidates on Thursday, June 13. Shirley Thompson, a former Rochester school board member, will moderate a discussion on issues that are important to the district and the city. The event will be held at Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 567 East Avenue at 7 p.m.

Helping Ngoswani children

Humans for Education will host a Wednesday, June 19, fundraiser for a program to bring sustainable, free healthcare to over 2,000 children in Ngoswani, Kenya. Speakers include: Jennifer Johnson from WHAM, Evan Dawson and Hélène Biandudi Hofer from WXXI, Mike Alcazaren from Amazon, Daphne Pariser from Humans for Education, and comedians Sara Shipley and Todd Youngman. They will talk about how they went "One Step Beyond" to achieve success. The event will be held the Comedy at the Carlson at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available at humansforeducation.org/one-step-beyond.