June 26, 2019 News & Opinion » Urban Action

Urban Action 6/26 

click to enlarge urban_action1-1.jpg

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Learning about

seeds and soil

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York will host an educational session on seeds and soil as part of its On-Farm Field Day Season on Wednesday, July 10.

Daniel Eggert, organic seed manager, and Gillian Meade, trials manager, at Harris Seeds will take attendees through an overview of the Harris Seeds' long-term soil health plan. Attendees will also learn how to manage different types of soil to keep it healthy and how to select the right seeds. Elements of food safety for producers and customers will also be discussed.

The event will be hosted at Harris Seeds, 355 Paul Road, at 5 p.m. Entry is $15, and registration is available at this link: https://nofany.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/fielddays

Asian men

in America

The Moving Beyond Racism book group will discuss "Big Little Man: In Search of my Asian Self" by Alex Tizon on Monday, July 1.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Tizon explores how being an Filipino immigrant impacted his journey into adulthood – and more specifically, manhood. His memoir, written as "a series of reflections," details his struggle as a young boy desperate to join the white, "all-American" world that excluded him. It also analyzes the harmful impact on his psyche of American society and media, through which he saw Asian men portrayed as weaker, inferior and sexually undesirable.

In time, he learned to shed his internalized shame and embrace his identity by drawing inspiration from Asian legends in all fields – from Jerry Yang in the tech world to Ken Watanabe in Hollywood and Jeremy Lin in the NBA.

The event will be held at Barnes and Noble, Pittsford Plaza, at 7 p.m.

