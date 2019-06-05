Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 05, 2019

Urban Action 6/5 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Connecting the dots in hatred

The Islamic Center of Rochester and the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence will host an event to unite Muslim, Jewish, and black activists on Sunday, June 9. Younger activists will lead the conversation. The event will be held at the Islamic Center of Rochester, 727 Westfall Road, at 5:30 p.m. Register at https://gandhiinstitute.org/events/event/countering-white-supremacy-connecting-the-dots-b-w-anti-semitism-anti-black-racism-and-islamophobia/

Examining the opioid crisis

Dr. Rahul Gupta, a leader in the fight against the opioid crisis, will be the speaker at a Dine and Discover luncheon hosted by the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Friday, June 7.

There will also be a panel discussion, information tables, and the chance to participate in NARCAN training. The event will be held at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Tickets ($40 general, $60 VIP, $600 Table of 10) are available at RMSC.org/council. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

RCSD hosts feedback session

The Rochester City School District will hold the second of two community feedback sessions for parents and family as the district develops its Comprehensive Improvement Plan for 2019-2020 on Thursday, June 6. It will be held at the district's Central Office, 131 West Broad Street, at 5:30 p.m.

Antisemitism and its impact

The Jewish Family Service will host a community discussion on the effects of antisemitism, violence, and increased police presence in places of worship on Tuesday, June 11. The event will be held at the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Avenue, at 7 p.m. Registration: 585-461-0110.

