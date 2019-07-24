Urban Action 7/24 

Learning from nature

The Rush Recreation and Park Association will host "Reforestation and Rewilding Solutions for Any Outdoor Space." The outdoor walk-about workshop on what nature can teach about permaculture will be held on Saturday, July 27.

Kay Megorden-Staten, a certified permaculture designer, will discuss how nature rewilds fields and how to apply the process to outdoor spaces of all kinds – farms, forests, or urban land. She'll also talk about water, soil, and sunlight needs, as well as the natural patterns of a landscape to help guide planning and restoration. The workshop will be at the 100 Acres of the Rush Riverside Refuge, 250 Rush Scottsville Road from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign up at www.rushrpa.org.

Tools for water and soil

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York will host an educational session on farming tools as part of its On-Farm Field Day Season on Monday, July 29. Deep Root Farm owner Eric Houppert will share strategies for managing various types of soil.

Attendees are encouraged to take two farming tools with them: a favorite and a least favorite. Houppert will demonstrate which of these tools work best with which different soil types, using his own land. His talk will be followed by an on-farm happy hour, where attendees can share tips and best practices. The event will be hosted at Deep Root Farm, 2870 West Walworth Road, from 3 to 6 p.m. Entry is $15, and registration: https://nofany.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/fielddays

Learning to be global citizens

The Nazareth College Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies and Dialogue will hold two week-long workshops on global citizenship from Monday, August 5, through Friday, August 9.

One course, for students in grades 9 through 12 and college freshmen, and it includes seminars, visits to local places of worship, and community service. The other course is for adults interested in cultural and religious diversity training. Fees are $109 and $199 respectively. Registration: 398-2963; deadline: Monday, July 29.