Urban Action 7/31 

Remembering Hiroshima

Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace will hold its annual Hiroshima Day Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, August 6, commemorating the day the US dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan. The attack caused immeasurable damage to the people of Japan and helped to fuel a nuclear arms race. The event will be held in the roundabout at Routes 5 and 20 in Avon at 7:30 p.m.

'Intent' and racism

540WMain Communiversity, which hosts educational programs on anti-racism, wellness, and the arts, will present "Intent vs Impact: A Conversation at Arenas," on Tuesday, August 6.

Calvin Eaton, the founder and executive director of 540WMain, will moderate a conversation about implicit bias, microaggressions, and the difference between intent vs impact when talking and interacting with people of color.

The discussion will be held at Arenas, 260 East Avenue, at 4:30 p.m. Entry is $10. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intent-vs-impact-tickets-63334812128

Learning racism

The Moving Beyond Racism book group will discuss "The First R: How Children Learn Race and Racism" by Debra Van Ausdale on Monday, August 5.

In her book, Van Ausdale use case studies from different childcare centers to discuss how young children are socialized to think about race and racism. She challenges the common perception that children are oblivious to racial differences, and says that children as young as 3 can already have sophisticated ideas about race. They may identify racial or ethnic markers like skin color, eye shape, or accent – and use them to gain social control by excluding those who are different.

Van Ausdale also shows that much of what children learn about race comes from observing the behavior of adults and not from the deliberate attempts of adults to teach them about equity and non-bias. Van Ausdale argues that adults shouldn't dismiss race-based taunting among children as harmless. The event will be held at Barnes and Noble, Pittsford Plaza, at 7 p.m.