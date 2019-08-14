Urban Action 8/14 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Meet county candidates

The National Organization of Women-Greater Rochester Chapter will hold "Roc NOW Picnic and Candidate Meet and Greet" on Monday, August 19. The Monroe County candidates who will be attending are: Adam Bello, who is running for Monroe County executive; Shani Curry Mitchell, who is running for Monroe County district attorney; Meredith Vacca, who is running for Supreme Court 7th District; and Karen Bailey Turner, who is running for Monroe County Court judge. The event will be held at Genesee Valley Park, Dogwood Shelter near East River Road, at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass; water and utensils will be supplied.

Discussing race

Metro Justice will host "Moving Beyond 'White Fragility': Honest and Effective Conversations About Race," a workshop by Nanette Massey, on Sunday, August 18. Massey is a Buffalo-based writer and speaker. In her workshop she uses Robin DiAngelo's book, "White Fragility," as a reference tool. The book advocates talking openly about race in America even though that conversation may at times become uncomfortable. The event will be held at Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roundtable on city school district

Take It Down Planning Committee, Faith Action Alliance, and Movement for Anti-racist Ministry and Action will hold a community roundtable discussion" with Rochester School Board President Van White and Commissioner Judith Davis on Thursday, August 15. Among the topics that will be discussed: special education, the legal battle between the city and the school district over the referendum calling for a state takeover of the district, and implementing the recommendations made by Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino to improve the district. The event will be held at Savior Church, 4 East Henrietta Road, in College Town, at 6 p.m.