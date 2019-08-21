Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 21, 2019 News & Opinion » Urban Action

Urban Action 8/21 

click to enlarge urban_action1-1.jpg
This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Paying black women fairly

The Pay Equity Coalition, which consists of nearly a dozen local activist groups, will hold a Black Equal Pay Day rally on Thursday August 22. The rally is being held in observance of a national call for equal pay of black and African women. Black women are paid 61 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men, according to the coalition. This greatly contributes to women and children living in poverty. The event will be held at the Workers United Hall, 750 East Avenue, at 11:45 a.m.

Ministries advocate for social justice

The Ontario County Justice Coalition, a sister organization of Rochester-based United Christian Leadership Ministry, is hosting its annual Unification Weekend on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25. Rochester activist Rev. Lewis Stewart will begin the weekend's events with a walk from Gulvin Park to the Geneva Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange Street, at 8 a.m. The events are held to build a regional coalition advocating for social justice in the Rochester area. Gulvin Park is located at 79-81 Middle Street, Geneva. Donations accepted.

Public meeting on Park Avenue historic district

The Landmark Society of Western New York and the New York State Historic Preservation Office will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 22, to explain the benefits of the Park Avenue neighborhood becoming a historic district. The meeting will offer details about the process, as well as opportunities for neighborhood homeowners, such as tax credits for repairs and upgrades. The neighborhood would be listed on the National Register of Historic Places; the designation does not create restrictions for private property owners. The event will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 815 Park Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

